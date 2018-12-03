Tumblr to Permanently Ban All Adult Content from Platform

In a move which will drastically alter the way its platform is used, Tumblr will ban all adult content starting on December 17.

Tumblr says that all existing adult content will be flipped to private mode: “Examples of exceptions that are still permitted are exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery. Written content such as erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations, are also stuff that can be freely posted on Tumblr. We will send out email notices to members of the Tumblr community whose content has been flagged as adult. If your post has been flagged as adult, it will be reverted to a private setting viewable only by you. If you want to learn more about how to see those posts, see this help article.”

The Verge reports: ‘The new policy’s announcement comes just days after Tumblr was briefly removed from Apple’s iOS App Store over a child pornography incident, but it extends far beyond that matter alone. “Adult content will no longer be allowed here,” the company flatly states in a blog post set to be published on Monday.’

See the company’s full blog post below. RIP Tumblr.