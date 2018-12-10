Columbia Sophomore Screams at Group of Black Students: ‘We’re White Men – We Did Everything!’

A white male Columbia University student was captured on camera shouting white supremacist proclamations at a group of mostly black students outside the school’s Butler Library early Sunday morning.

Said the student, identified as Julian von Abele, CC ’21: “We built the modern world – Europeans! We invented science and industry and you want to tell us to stop… We saved billions of people from starvation! White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world! We are so amazing! I love myself and I love white people! F**k yeah white people! F**k yeah white men! We’re white men! We did everything! I don’t hate other people, I just love white men! I just love white men.”

The Columbia Spectator reports: ‘In a statement sent to students Sunday evening, the deans of Columbia College, the School of General Studies, and the School of Engineering and Applied Science denounced the “racially charged incident,” and invited undergraduates to an open reflection on Monday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Lerner Hall. Barnard administrators also emailed students reiterating the importance of campus safety in regard to diversity and inclusion. The Black Student Organization and the Student Organization of Latinxs released statements in solidarity with the students harassed last night. A statement released by Black Students’ Organization referenced how von Abele also physically grabbed another student during this encounter and asked them if black women like to date white men.’