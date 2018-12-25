Will & Jada, Barack & Michelle Show Spirit, Kevin Spacey Gets Weird, Dow Tumbles: HOT LINKS

T’WAS NOT A SLOW NEWS DAY Dow tumbles to record Christmas Eve low.

KEVIN SPACEY GETS WEIRD Appears in video in character as Frank Underwood after being slapped with assault charges.

LIFE’S A CABARET Until it’s not — does a right wing resurgence in Germany threaten LGBT liberties in Berlin?

SAY CHEESE! Will and Jada Smith share family Christmas photos.

DON’T THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS? 80 year-old priest takes 25 year-old husband in England.

RUSHING IN TO THINGS Gay Brazilians wed before homophobic president takes office.

FORMER FIRST COUPLE SPREAD JOY President Obama tweeted Enjoy the holiday season with the ones you love. Michelle and I wish you a very Merry Christmas!

ICYMI: Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda appear on Hamilton song remix.