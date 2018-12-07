Trump Says He’ll Nominate Ex-Bush Attorney General William Barr to Replace Jeff Sessions: WATCH

Donald Trump will nominate William Barr as Attorney General. Barr served as attorney general under the late President George H.W. Bush.

Said Trump to reporters on Friday morning: “I want to confirm that Bill Barr, one of the most respected jurists in the country, highly respected lawyer, former Attorney General under the Bush administration, a terrific man, a terrific person, a brilliant man. I did not know him for – until recently when I went through the process of looking at people. He was my first choice from day one. Respected by Republicans. Respected by Democrats. He will be nominated for the United States attorney general and hopefully that process will go very quickly. And I think it will go very quickly.”

JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he will nominate William Barr to serve as attorney general, calling him "a terrific man, a terrific person." "He was my first choice from day one." https://t.co/1c3XYsoXLb pic.twitter.com/BYM4AktY20 — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2018

NPR reports: ‘Depending on how long his Senate confirmation takes, Barr would likely oversee special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia intervention. It is unclear how Barr views that investigation. But he has expressed concerns about political donations made by members of Mueller’s team. In 2017, he told The Washington Post that “prosecutors who make political contributions are identifying fairly strongly with a political party.” Barr added that he “would have liked to see him have more balance on this group.”‘