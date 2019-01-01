Andy Cohen’s Gender Reveal, Ricky Martin’s Baby Daughter, ‘Paris Is Burning’ star Dies, new ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer and More: HOT LINKS

Towleroad Gay News

IT’S A….  Andy Cohen revealed the gender of his baby to Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve.

FLAWLESS Hector Xtravaganza, of the House of Xtravaganza, star of Paris Is Burning has died.

DOWN UNDER TV host Karl Schmid says there are still misunderstandings about HIV.

UPSIDE DOWN Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer dropped.

GRRRR  Our fave Teen Wolf, Dylan O’Brien,  slammed on Trump five times on Twitter.

MAKING THE MOST OF A BAD SITUATION Brad Pitt gets one overnight visit with his four youngest kids on Christmas.

EVERY DAY IS BEACH DAY IN HAWAII If only.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Everyday beach day under #Hawaiian sun! 매일 매일 하와이산 일광욕! Aloha

A post shared by Ryan 라이언 (@rahrahry) on

