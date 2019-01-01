Andy Cohen’s Gender Reveal, Ricky Martin’s Baby Daughter, ‘Paris Is Burning’ star Dies, new ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer and More: HOT LINKS

IT’S A…. Andy Cohen revealed the gender of his baby to Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve.

"It's a boy!" @Andy Cohen reveals the gender of his first child, who is expected to be born in early 2019. https://t.co/kc4HtOcDeE pic.twitter.com/APW0kjocAz — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2019

FLAWLESS Hector Xtravaganza, of the House of Xtravaganza, star of Paris Is Burning has died.

DOWN UNDER TV host Karl Schmid says there are still misunderstandings about HIV.

UPSIDE DOWN Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer dropped.

GRRRR Our fave Teen Wolf, Dylan O’Brien, slammed on Trump five times on Twitter.

MAKING THE MOST OF A BAD SITUATION Brad Pitt gets one overnight visit with his four youngest kids on Christmas.

EVERY DAY IS BEACH DAY IN HAWAII If only.