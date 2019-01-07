Gaga Wows At The Golden Globes; Talks About Breakdown While Filming ‘A Star Is Born’: WATCH

Filming A Star Is Born was emotional for Lady Gaga from the very first day she stepped on set says People magazine.

The star, 32, revealed on E!’s Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes that Bradley Cooper‘s attempts to make her be “more present on set.”

“My very first scene with Bradley, I was in my head. Something was going on,” she recalled to host Ryan Seacrest, “[After I said my line,] he said something back to me that wasn’t the line I thought was he was going to say, and I just said my same line again. Then he said something else, and I just said the same line again.”

She continued, “I started crying, I couldn’t let it go … The scene happened as written, and it happened in a much more organic way. Bradley taught me how to be present, had to work really hard to be this character. She’s nothing like me.”

