Netflix Takes Stand For Trans Rights

In a showing of support for trans folks, Netflix has announced it will not do business in North Carolina as long as a key portion of the state’s House Bill 2 remains in effect.

The streaming giant had considered shooting a new series, OBX, in North Carolina seeing as it takes place in North Carolina. But the show’s creator, Jonas Pate, who is from Wilmington, N.C., supports the move unless the state legislature addresses the hurtful law.

The law, which went into effect in 2016 and required trans people to use the restrooms that matched the gender printed on their birth certificates, was partially repealed in 2017 and replaced with HB 142, activists still see a major problem. Namely, HB 142 bars municipalities from enacting non-discrimination ordinances that could protect LGBTQ people until 2020.