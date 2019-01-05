NYC Club Accused Of Homophobic Attack By Couple

Leo Porto and Felipe Rocha have filed a complaint with the Law Enforcement Bureau of the NYC Commission on Human Rights against the Meatpacking District club-like seafood chain Catch after experiencing what they claim is homophobic discrimination at the restaurant’s rooftop club space says Eater NY.

The couple alleges that they were forcibly removed from the NYC location of the the seafood chain — located at 21 Ninth Ave., near West 13th Street — after kissing on the dance floor on the evening of September 8,

The couple claims that they sustained bruises from being manhandled by the bouncers.

Catch NYC and Catch Restaurants did not respond to repeated calls and emails for comment.

