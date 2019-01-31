Locker Room 101: Soap Dropping For Dummies: WATCH

Not sure whether the friendly slap on your ass from the guy in the locker room at your local gym is just doing that weird straight guy thing or is he inviting you over?

Well have no fear because Bryan Hawn & Vlad Parker are back with the latest episode of Bro Science where he deconstructs the sexual #NoHomo tension of virtually everything that happens in a gym shower using empirical scientific methods.

Hawn clears up so many misconceptions with clear slaps and eloquent faint praise you wonder why someone hadn’t sorted this all out eons ago.

Why, I asked Hawn, is it so important to get this info out to fellow bros? “So much of communication in the locker room is non verbal, so its important to understand what things mean so you don’t accidentally send the wrong signal.”

That’s what we’re here for!