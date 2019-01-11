Stonewall 50 Exclusive: Main Event Will Take Place At Javitz Center Produced by Jake Resnicow & ArtFashion by Patricia Field

Above: Resnicow

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, New York City’s leading gay party producer, Jake Resnicow, is planning the biggest Pride music festival in history.

Taking place during WorldPride on Saturday, June 29, 2019, the We Party PRIDE FESTIVAL Main Event will bring the entire LGBTQ community and its allies under one spectacular roof and on one enormous dance floor at New York’s largest and most prestigious venue, the Jacob Javitz Center.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, the Jacob Javitz Center is a mammoth 1,800,000 square feet, covering the entire city block between 33rd and 34th Streets, 11th and 12th Avenues. It offers, by far, the largest capacity of all Pride venues. Tickets available now at PrideFestival2019.com. “The 50th anniversary of Stonewall will bring millions of people from all over the world to New York this Pride,” explains Jake Resnicow, recently named “Most Influential Person of the Year” by Out Magazine.

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate our progress while working towards a better future. It will allow everyone to come together on one dance floor, in the city that started it all.”

The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of LGBTQ community against a police raid that took place June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. They are widely considered to have sparked the launch of the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States.

Above: Patricia Frields and Jake Resnicow

For the Pride Festival Main Event, Resnicow joins forces with WE Party, the producers behind WorldPride Madrid’s mega-events. World-renowned designer, Steve Lieberman, the foremost expert behind such music festivals as Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella, has been tapped to oversee production. Sound will be by Jason Ojeda. The evening’s DJs and the special celebrity performer will be announced soon. All net proceeds will benefit prominent LGBTQ charities, including LifeBeat and the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative. “We are excited to a make this a celebration for the record books,” continues Resnicow. “Prepare to be amazed!”

PRIDE FESTIVAL 2019 | Saturday Main Event Teaser | WE Party from PRIDE FESTIVAL 2019 on Vimeo.

Hotel accommodations for PRIDE FESTIVAL start at just $189/night and are available at PrideHotels2019.com. For tickets and additional information, visit PrideFestival2019.com.