Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Marquis Evans, Roxane Gay, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jake Shears, Tom Sturridge, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Tie the Knot, and More: HOT LINKS

GROUNDED Jennifer Anniston’s flight to Cabo to visit bestie Courtney Cox had to turn around, according to TMZ. The flight reportedly lost a wheel or a tire during takeoff and despite reaching Mexican airspace, turned around to land in California as a safety precaution. The flight was diverted back toward an airport in Ontario, California but since the plane still had a very full fuel tank, the plane had to burn off fuel before it was deemed safe to land.

ICYMI A new romantic music video was shared by Netflix on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, on Twitter and other social media according to the Hindustan Times. Watch below.

“It isn’t love if it doesn’t turn your life upside down,” Director Reema Sengupta.

SWOON Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal posed together at the opening of their play Sea Wall/A Life at The Public Theater in NYC. “And as they did that, someone’s Aunt Maureen tore threw her closet looking for her favorite Valentine’s Day sweater to wear to craft club and a mid-level pimp lost it while trying to find the suit he wanted to wear to take his mom to church,” said Lainey Gossip.

BATFLECK NO MORE Ben Affleck told Jimmy Kimmell that he couldn’t “cut it” as Batman in the DCU films according to Entertainment Weekly. Affleck said, “I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version — I couldn’t crack it and so I thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I’m excited.”

That version he tried to direct was The Batman, initially planned as Batfleck’s solo cinematic outing after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In 2017, he stepped down as director and replaced with Matt reeves. “And despite earlier statements about playing the role for as long as Warner Bros. would have him in it, Affleck seemingly confirmed his departure on social media as the studio planted a firm flag for when The Batman will hit theaters, on June 25, 2021.”

READ: Reddit Wants Robert Pattinson To Be The Next Batman Really Badly

Names that have been floated to replace Affleck in Reeve’s take include Nick Jonas and Robert Pattinson.

LOVE IN BLOOM Katy Perry and Orlando got married on Valentine’s Day. The singer, 34, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her actor beau, 42, as well as her vintage pink engagement ring, simply writing: ‘Full bloom.’ Orlando shared the same snap, writing: ‘Lifetimes.’ Katy’s mother, Mary Hudson, broke the news on Facebook, sharing images of the emotional proposal and captioning them with: ‘look who got engaged last night’. Katy could be seen crying as she stands under a heart-shaped arch, while posing in the Orlando’s arms. Another shot showed the pair looking emotional while standing on stage, as Orlando takes to the microphone.

TGIF It’s happy hour somewhere right? Have a drink and join some like minded folks on this thread.

LIVING HISTORY Writer Brian Keith Jackson posted an amazing photo of his friends and colleagues including media superstar and Afro-punk creative director Emil Wilbekin.

Jackson told Chill magazine that his next book ICU would take place in the midst of the AIDS epidemic.

Brian Keith Jackson

He hopes to have it done this year. “I’ve been working on it for a minute, which is how I view life. Sometimes the times catch up with you and other times you catch up with it. It’s a coming of age story set in the East Village in 1993. That was a period when HIV and AIDS were front of mind for young, gay men in their sexual prime. Most of the stories of that era were focused on what white gay men were going through, but I think it is important for people of color and women to also be a part of that narrative. I’m a Black, gay man, who’s lived on four continents, traveled the world, I write novels and essays for a living, and have never been in prison or killed, yet. A few of those things, alone, prove challenging, but when you put them all together, it’s made for a peculiar life, but one truly lived. As an artist I need to make sure Black gay men are presented. We are vast and that has rarely been seen. Our stories matter. We are no longer waiting on others to deem us worthy. We are supporting each other in that pursuit. I like that.”

TERF TURF Roxanne Gay said “A lot of feminists are very comfortable being anti-trans” according to Pink News. Speaking to the New Statesmen, Gay explained that trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs) have “woefully” let down transgender people. “The world is transphobic and I think it’s appalling, because trans women are women,” she said.“When I see how trans people are treated and the agony that a lot of trans people deal with—the suicide rates, the murder rates of black trans women—I just think, ‘Do you really think that’s a choice?’”

GAG ME WITH A STONE A federal judge on Friday issued a limited gag order in the case of Roger Stone, the veteran and voluble political operative and former adviser to Donald Trump, in an effort, the judge said, to protect potential jurors from being “tainted by pretrial publicity” reports ABC News.

CALIFORNIA to sue Trump administration over national emergency declaration according to the Los Angeles Times.

GOOD FRIENDS Are an important part of any Friday night just ask Jake Shears.

FOLLOW SHEARS ON Insta below!

SKYWALKERS J.J. Abrams tweeted from the last day of principal photography on the set of the still untitled Star Wars: Episode 9 and the last that will feature members of the Skywalker family according to Disney.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

TOM OF FINLAND Model Marquis Evans says he loves working with the foundation. “They’ve spent over a quarter of a century fighting for queer erotic art.”

COVER PHOTO Jake Shears performing at Virginia Pride Richmond 2018 by Savas Abadsidis.