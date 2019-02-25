Chris Evans, George M. Johnson, Regina King, Karl J. Schmid, Terrence Howard Says He Knew Jussie Lied, and More: HOT LINKS

Spider-Man: Far From Home Japanese poster

DID TERRENCE HOWARD THINK JUSSIE WAS LYING? Sources say Howard, who plays Jussie’s on screen father and the patriarch to the Lyons family on Empire, apparently suspected something was fishy from the jump. Page Six reports: “Terrence Howard screamed at co-star Jussie Smollett to come clean about his hate crime claims — then locked himself in his trailer on the set of Empire Thursday after the actor was arrested, according to a new report. Howard had long been suspicious about the 36-year-old’s claim that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago last month — and periodically confronted him about inconsistencies in his story as the investigation unfolded, TMZ reports.”

Terrence breaking during a cut with Sam Olivares, who was in character as a New York cop. Photo by Samoliv13. CC BY-SA 4.0



DYNAMIC DUO Regina King accepted her first Oscar with a little help from Chris Evans according to DListed.

“I have been rocking with Regina King ever since she played Brenda on 227 back in the day. My love for her only intensified when she voiced both Huey and Riley Freeman from my forever favorite series The Boondocks. However, last night she chalked the deuces up to whatever she played in before If Beale Street Could Talk because you can now add Academy Award Winner to her name after snagging the Best Supporting Actress award. And as you already know, King Regina is the master when it comes to acceptance speeches. Regina, who brought her mother Gloria King as her date, was about to make her way up to accept her award when her dress somehow got nervous because it appeared like it didn’t want to join her onstage. Captain America himself Chris Evans was there to save her from giving the audience a different kind of show. The moment happened quickly but you know the Twitter misses nothing with most people praising Chris:

Chris Evans knows what to do in the presence of a Queen. #ReginaKing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UBVxiERfmQ — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) February 25, 2019

THE HOSTLESS OCARS was a success and ran smoothly and ended shortly after 11PM EST. But the Academy’s choice of Green Book for best picture wasn’t so well received.

TREKKIES Are the best and most creative fans. See below!

DARK MATTER Is making the universe expand faster than expected according to the New York Times. “Long, long ago, when the universe was only about 100,000 years old — a buzzing, expanding mass of particles and radiation — a strange new energy field switched on. That energy suffused space with a kind of cosmic antigravity, delivering a not-so-gentle boost to the expansion of the universe. Then, after another 100,000 years or so, the new field simply winked off, leaving no trace other than a speeded-up universe. So goes the strange-sounding story being promulgated by a handful of astronomers from Johns Hopkins University. In a bold and speculative leap into the past, the team has posited the existence of this field to explain an astronomical puzzle: the universe seems to be expanding faster than it should be.

The cosmos is expanding only about 9 percent more quickly than theory prescribes. But this slight-sounding discrepancy has intrigued astronomers, who think it might be revealing something new about the universe.

SHOES PROVIDE RESPITE FROM POLITICS Over at Shakesville, something to take your mind off the sh*** show that’s the Trump Administration.

QUOTE OF THE DAY From Jason Adams over at My New Plaid Pants. “For the first time, everything was painful and problematic from start to finish, from funding to post-production, and beyond… It would be inelegant to name precisely the people who were problematic, and I am finally proud of the end result, but we had to make very difficult choices. I lived all the disappointments that I could live, humanly and artistically. By switching to a large budget, a fragmented shooting, in English and on two continents, I had to face my own ignorance, inexperience, incompetence. Everything was new to me, I had the impression go out of my kitchen, that is to say, leaving my artisanal practice of the cinema.” That’s Xavier Dolan talking to Télérama (via The Playlist) about the making of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, starring Kit Harington et cetera — that film is hitting theaters internationally in March but we don’t have a US date yet; we posted the trailer and some piping hot pics of Kit a couple of weeks ago right here.

THIS IS A PSA from George Johnson.

And the #Oscars never needs a host again.



Thank you Kevin Hart for allowing us to now know this — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 25, 2019

THE BLUE GREMLIN Kenneth M. Walsh tipped us off to this creepy doc. “[I] finished watching Children of the Snow, a new four-part documentary about the Oakland County Child Killer, a case that haunted my childhood growing up in the suburbs of Detroit.

JUNGLE BOOK‘S ELEPHANT TAKING A SHOWER IN A WATER FALL Made our day.

YOU TOO CAN RUN IN PARIS IN 2024 Yesterday, organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics have revealed that in a bid to get the public more involved in the games, they will be allowed to take part in the Olympic marathon. According to news publications, the organising committee has been quoted as saying they plan to stage a mass participation event on the same day as the elite race, “on the same course and in the same conditions as the Olympic athletes,” according to Runners World.

“They have also hinted they are looking at other events on the Olympic schedule in which they can include mass participation. The mass race would take place on the same day as the elite competition, but would take place at a different time, according to committee president Tony Estanguet. In this respect, it would be similar to other Major Marathons, in which the elite set off before the masses. However, Estanguet added, “this is the Olympic marathon. And that’s what’s really, truly different.”

MEME OF THE DAY #CTFU

#MCM ABC Correspondent Karl Schmid.