Donald Duck Will Get Its First Lesbian Character Due to the Appeals of a Ten Year Old Girl: ‘My Parents Are Gay. But in ‘Duck City’ It’s as if They Don’t Exist At All’

A ten year-old girl named Fenna, appearing on a popular children’s TV news show in The Netherlands called, Jeugdjournaal asked why there are no same-sex attracted characters in the Donald Duck comics.

‘There are no gays or lesbians in Donald Duck. I’ve checked them all,” she said.

Fenna ‘s anxiety about the lack of representation of same-sex couples because she has two mothers and two fathers.

“My parents are gay and lesbian and I think it’s important that that’s just as normal. But in Duck City it’s as if they don’t exist at all,” Fenna said on the show.

Joan Lommers, editor of the magazine, showed NOS a panel in a forthcoming edition that was being altered to turn a couple sitting at a restaurant table into two women, embellished with love hearts, reported Dutch News.

“It’s not in the minds of the illustrators. That’s a bit ridiculous, really,” replied Fenna.