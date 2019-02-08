Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gus Kenworthy, John Mulaney, Shameik Moore, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, RIP Albert Finney, TGIF, and More: HOT LINKS

AOC SCARES Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s financial plan pisses off the one percent

THREES A CROWD Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus are throupling with Rebel Wilson for Valentine’s Day. “The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect star and the 29-year-old The Dressmaker actor visited Good Morning America on Friday (February 8) in New York City to promote their new rom-com Isn’t It Romantic. During the appearance, Liam confirmed that Miley extended the invite for Rebelto crash their first Valentine’s Day date as a married couple.“I think she should’ve asked Liambefore,” Rebel laughed. “If I get desperate, great option.”

“I’m all for it,” Liam chimed in. “Absolutely.”

REST IN PEACE Legendary actor Albert Finney has died. He was 82. Albert Finney’s publicist said in a statement that he died yesterday of a chest infection at the Royal Marsden hospital. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2011. His wife Pene and son Simon were with him when he went off to the great beyond.

DListed said of the actor: “A true thespian, Finney graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. He became a star in 1963’s Tom Jones, which got him his first Oscar nomination. He was offered the title role in Lawrence of Arabia, but turned it down, because he was not about to sign a multi-movie deal with its producer. Most younger folks will recognize Finney from his role in the Matt Damon Jason Bourne movies. In the 70s, he starred as Scrooge in Scrooge and Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express(which got him his second Oscar nom). Albert Finney didn’t like to be tied down (see: the reason why he turned down Lawrence of Arabia), so he refused to play Poirot in more movies. Instead he did The Dresser (which got him his third Oscar nom), Under the Volcano (which got him his fourth Oscar nom), and Annie, which should’ve gotten him an Oscar win, but those dumb tricks didn’t even nominate him for that. From the 80s until 2012, he was also in Orphans, Miller’s Crossing, Breakfast of Champions, Erin Brockovich (and he got his final Oscar nom for that), Traffic, Big Fish, and Corpse Bride.”

LIFE HACKS Here’s some tips to make life easier.

FRIDAY FUNNY Shrinkage happens.

KARMA’S A BITCH Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with pneumonia. Bolsonaro is being treated for pneumonia, after coming down with a fever on Wednesday, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo has said according to The Guardian.

Bolsonaro recently had a follow-up operation to remove a colostomy bag that was put in place after he was stabbed while campaigning ahead of Brazil’s election last year.

The Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement on Thursday it had carried out tests on Bolsonaro.

THE SOUNDS OF SPIDER Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore hopes to record a song for the movie’s sequel according to Heat Vision at The Hollywood Reporter. On Jan. 12, Shameik Moore woke up to a flood of congratulatory messages. The night before on The Tonight Show, Michael B. Jordan had read a text the actor had sent him and cited Moore as “the next generation” of young talent to host Jimmy Fallon. That’s just one swirl of the whirlwind that Moore has experienced in the wake of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has scored $339 million at the global box office, won the Golden Globe for animated film and is nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars.

REAL LIFE SUPER HERO Gus Kenworthy makes the cover of HIV Plus Magazine for his pledge to raise $1 Million for LifeCycle/AIDS.

Here’s an excerpt: Kenworthy’s now using his fame to combat HIV and the stigma that remains around the virus. Part of the reason why young people (ages 13 to 24) make up nearly a quarter of all new HIV diagnoses, Kenworthy says, is because “there is a lack of education and stigma that still exists around HIV.”

To help change that, Kenworthy recently announced his planned participation in AIDS/LifeCycle 2019, pledging to raise $1 million to fight HIV. This June 2–9, the Olympian will join over 2,000 cyclists on a seven-day, 545-mile trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

He’ll be cycling at a time when most (81 percent) of the youth newly diagnosed with HIV are gay and bisexual. “I think the younger generation was spared from experiencing a time when a diagnosis meant a death sentence, but we still have a long way to go,” he says. “We need to continue to speak up for the cause and teach young people how to protect themselves — that’s part of the reason I am doing the AIDS/LifeCycle ride.”

SPACE COPS Comic-book superstar writer Grant Morrison’s new DC Comic’s series The Green Lantern is the bee’s knees.

#FBF To a few things John Mulaney is excited about from 2010. In his segment, “I Love It”, John Mulaney gives a positive spin on news such as AOL buying Yahoo, animals not knowing they’re in movies, his dad only wearing Rockport shoes and the eating habits on Mad Men. [Season 36, 2010].

IT’S FRIDAY I’M IN LOVE The Cure performs “Friday I’m In Love.”

I’M IN LOVE REDUX Swoon…. by photographer Joe Lally.