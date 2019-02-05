Man Used Fake Middle Eastern Accent To Threaten To Blow Up Florida Gay Bar

The owner of the Twisted Rooster in Melbourne, Florida said the man asked if the place was a gay bar before making the threat.

The Twisted Rooster opened less than two months ago and is known as a “no labels” bar said owner Jimit Kapadia.

The owner said Pulse Nightclub was the first thing he thought of when a man called, threatening to blow it up.

“I used to go to Pulse, and now two of my walls that we have in that place are dedicated to Pulse and there’s one huge gold heart that has number 49 with angel wings and it says, ‘love us,'” said Kapadia.

An 18-year-old Melbourne man who police said used a fake “Middle Eastern” accent to phone in the threat was arrested.

The suspect, Randolph Goodwin, is described by police as a student, and was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with making a false report of a bomb after workers at the Twisted Rooster Barn, on West New Haven Avenue, called to report the threat, reports News 6 partner Florida Today. West Melbourne police responded a short time later, evacuated the business and used police dogs to search the premises for any explosives. None were found.

Goodwin — tracked down by detectives through phone records — told police that he and several friends were making prank calls. He called the Twisted Rooster on his cellphone and made comments about a bomb as a joke, he said.

Goodwin was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex and later was released on a $5,000 bond. No court date has been set said Florida Today.