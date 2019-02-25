Nick & Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Inside View of Vanity Fair’s Oscar After-Party

Last night, Belvedere Vodka sponsored Vanity Fair’s legendary Oscar’s after-party.

The night was hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts and Beverly Hills City Hall in their twentieth season of Campaign Hollywood.

The event concluded Oscars weekend with some of Hollywood’s most notable actors, actresses & VIP guests including newlyweds Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez, Miley Cyrus, Melissa McCarthy, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

Belvedere Vodka curated two signature cocktails: And the Oscar Goes To and The Queen’s Favorite.

This is the first event Nick & Priyanka attended as a married couple, and where they first met two years ago, at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in 2017.

Priyanka was wearing a dazzling black gown from designer, Elie Saab.

Photos by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka. Used with permission.