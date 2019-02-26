TV Actor Comes Out on Twitter in Response to Homophobic DM: ‘So…Here’s a Pic of Me and the Boyfriend’

Ryan Sampson, who plays Grumio on the British ITV2 series Plebs, came out of the closet on Wednesday after receiving a DM on Instagram he deemed as homophobic. So as a response Sampson decided to introduce his boyfriend.

Hi y’all. So. I was on Instagram and I looked at my direct messages and it turned out someone was trying to rope me in to some (pretty creaky) homophobic banter. Huh! So, for clarity, here’s a pic of me and the boyf. Just to, y’know… straighten that one out. As it were. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/c7dZpfPfIy — Ryan Sampson (@MrRyanSampson) February 20, 2019

Plebs is a modern take on ancient Rome. The show is in its fourth season. Here’s an old trailer.