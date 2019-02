It was a dream come true.

Taylor Swift dropped by and surprised Alex Goldschmidt and finace Ross Girard at their engagement party, and played a personalized version of “King Of My Heart” for the couple.

“Swift surprised the couple by showing up to help Goldschmidt toast to his engagement to his fiance Girard at Sycamore Tavern in Hollywood,” reports The Daily Mail.

“I love them,” Swift said of her fans. “I have to do everything I can to make their day better while I still can.”