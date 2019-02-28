Walmart Sent Two Gay Guys on a Blind Date and the AFA is Having a Meltdown: WATCH

Walmart’s video series “Love Is In the Aisle: A dating show at Walmart” featured two gay men, Pat and Andy, falling in lust over a cast iron skillet and Oatmeal Creme Pies, and the American Family Association has blown a gasket over it.

AFA President Tim Wildmon sent an action alert to its bigots, urging them to write Walmart and object to the “pro-homosexual video.”

Writes Wildmon: “In a move that most Christians probably never expected to see, retail giant Walmart has posted an online video that normalizes homosexual relationships. For most Christians and other traditionalists, the idea that marriage is between a man and a woman is sacred. We’ve seen many large corporations reject that in their marketing, but I honestly never thought Walmart would join the cultural revolution and reject the beliefs of its customer base.”

“It’s clear that Walmart is on the path of elevating homosexual relationships to the same level as the male-female model of marriage,” adds Wildmon. “At least with a company like Amazon, we knew they were liberal from the outset. But this seems more like a betrayal from a well-known friend. Sam Walton is probably turning over in his grave.”

Says the petition: “I am extremely disappointed to learn that Walmart has chosen to begin promoting the normalization of homosexuality in conflict with the beliefs of its customer base. It’s clear that Walmart is on the path of elevating homosexual relationships to the same level as the male-female model of marriage. Walmart’s shift away from neutrality on this controversial issue to full support for same sex relationships is something Sam Walton would never have approved of. I urge you, Mr. McMillon, to return Walmart back to its founding principles by removing the pro-homosexual video and agreeing to remain neutral on the controversial issue of homosexuality.”

Watch the threatening promo video, and write Walmart customer service to tell them how much you like it here, or call them at 1 (800) 966-6546: