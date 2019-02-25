What Trevor Noah Really Said In Xhosa At The Oscars: WATCH

Speaking about Black Panther at The Academy Awards last night, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, said a few words in his native Xhosa (pronounced KOSA).

“Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase,” Noah began, joking that people sometimes think he’s from the fictional nation. “Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxok,” Noah continued, “which means ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.'”

The audience loudly clapped and cheered the translation, but if you looked closely a handful of the actors from Panther were laughing.

UTrevor uthi abelungu abazi’ uba ndiyaxoka 😂😂😂😂 which does NOT mean we are stronger when we fight together! Ahahahah #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Phq1MUIMum — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 25, 2019

That’s because what Noah really said was, “White people don’t know I’m lying.”

