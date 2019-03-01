Ben Platt’s Relationship Expressed in Dance, in ‘Grow As We Go’ — WATCH

Ben Platt has released “Grow As We Go”, the third track in a trilogy from his upcoming solo LP Sing To Me Instead. The track comes with a music video directed by Nick Lieberman, starring dancers Rudy Abreu and Effie Tutko.

The first two tracks in the trilogy co-starred actor Charlie Carver and with the second track’s release, Platt shared talked about the fact that he is gay for the first time publicly.

Said Platt: “I’ve been out since I was 12 years old to my family and anyone in my life. I’ve never sort of hidden that or been ashamed by it. It’s just part of me.”