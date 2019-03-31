‘Federalist’ Writer Denise McAllister Fired After Homophobic Attack on Gay Journalist

Denise McAllister, a conservative writer who made headlines last week after a Twitter attack on View co-host Meghan McCain became a meme when McCain clapped back at her, “You were at my wedding Denise,” has been fired from The Federalist after another Twitter attack … on out journalist Yashar Ali. Last week’s meme:

you were at my wedding Denise…. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2019

The attack on Ali came after McAllister (over)shared a domestic moment on Twitter which she later said was to show she “stand(s) up for men being free in their masculinity.”

Ali, who writes for New York magazine and HuffPost, responded with an unhappy face and the words, “oh Denise.”

Ali’s tweetback prompted a homophobic tweetstorm from McAllister, much of it later deleted.

I stand up for men being free in their masculinity. Respected for their masculinity. I’m attacked by gay men and their female sidekicks. What do you men think about this? We live in a society that wants to rob men of their manhood. Are you going to sit by and take it? Or fight? — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 31, 2019

Tweeted McAllister later: “A gay man commenting on a heterosexual relationship is just. Sad. Pathetic really.”

And more:

senior contributor at the federalist pic.twitter.com/WrWFUNdmLE — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2019

McAllister later tweeted: “Oh my. I criticized ONE gay dude because he attacked me and my respect for real masculinity. Burn me at the stake. I’m quivering. And laughing at all of you.”

McAllister then got into an exchange with S.E. Cupp, who came down on her for the homophobia.

God, what a disgusting and lazy ad hominem and homophobic attack. If you can’t defend men without smearing men who also love men, you’re really, really bad at this. https://t.co/lCvmycqf0K — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 31, 2019

I’m struggling to find your through line, Denise. I’ve had the same stuff aimed at me, of course, for years. That’s never magically turned me into a rageful homophobe. Free will, and all. 🤔 https://t.co/zDMyJiZqH5 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 31, 2019

Well I don’t have to, Denise. You did it. https://t.co/irjHK5nXbe — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 31, 2019

Tweeted McAllister: “Consider this @secupp A gay man criticizes my relationship with my husband in which I honor his masculine space, but no one criticizes the gay guy’s bigotry toward me. I counter his lack of self awareness in the context of his own sexuality yet I’m the bigot. Please explain.”

I have defensed masculinity & have been ridiculed for it. Maligned for loving my husband as a man & celebrating my role as a woman. Yet I’m the devil in the eyes of many. I criticize a gay man who dares to mock my relationship. And I’m the devil. You do see how fucked up this is — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 31, 2019

Shortly thereafter, McAllister learned she had been fired.

“They won. Goodbye, my friends,” she tweeted. Adding: “The minute Ben Shapiro DMed me that I was no longer welcome bc I had criticized a gay man the way I did despite the times I’ve been threatened for standing for conservative principles, the right of women to vote contrary to the feminist herd, and support of masculinity, I quit.”

In response to your many inquiries, we've spoken and Denise McAllister will not be writing for us at The Federalist any more. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 31, 2019

The Washington Post adds: ‘The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro told The Post that he had contacted McAllister to ask that she remove the Daily Wire from her Twitter bio because of her tweets, which he said he found “gross” and “self explanatorily beyond the boundaries of decency.” In a now-deleted tweet about their exchange, McAllister implied she had “quit” the publication, but Shapiro said she had never been employed by the Daily Wire and had contributed articles over the years. She later said in her statement to The Post that she regrets “any embarrassment I caused Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire as well as Ben Domenech and The Federalist.’