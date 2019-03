Older Gay Men Try to Identify 28 Pop Star Divas: WATCH

We’ve seen them trying to interpret young gay slang, reacting to Troye Sivan videos, playing Card Against Humanity, trying to identify famous gays, playing Never Have I Ever, and clapping back at mean comments.

Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons are here to identify pop star divas. See how well they do with Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Camila Cabello, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Cher, Demi Lovato, Patti LaBelle, Dua Lipa, P!nk, Janet Jackson, J Lo, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Madonna, Lana Del Rey, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Robyn, Selena Gomez, Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Whitney Houston.

Jessay offered some closing thoughts about taste: “Don’t think you don’t belong just because you don’t know something or aren’t into something. It’s called being an individual. And that’s okay.”