USC Ignored Complaints About School Doctor’s Sexual Misconduct and Unnecessary Rectal Exams on Gay Male Students: Lawsuit

An amended lawsuit, which more than 20 men have now joined, alleges that the University of Southern California’s only men’s health physician “performed unnecessary rectal exams and made inappropriate and humiliating remarks to them for engaging in sexual acts with other men,” ABC7 reports.

A lawyer for the men said Dr. Dennis Kelly told them to “climb onto an examination table with their bare buttocks in the air and then anally penetrated them which he insisted was a necessary part of their examinations.” One of the plaintiffs in the suit said that Kelly asked him whether he had unprotected anal sex and then told him it was “dirty” after he responded in the affirmative, making him feel “shamed and humiliated.”

The lawsuit alleges that USC ignored the complaints: “Despite receiving repeated complaints regarding Dr. Kelly’s misconduct, USC actively and deliberately failed to investigate, discipline, or address Dr. Kelly’s sexually abusive and discriminatory behavior and instead, continued to employ Dr. Kelly for years, allowing him unencumbered access to sexually abuse, harass, and discriminate against Plaintiffs and other male gay and bisexual USC students in his care.”