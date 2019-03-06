Towleroad Gay News

Greg Berlanti-Directed Rock Hudson Biopic Moving Forward

Rock Hudson

The Rock Hudson biopic based on Mark Griffin’s biography All That Heaven Allows is moving forward at Universal Pictures, and Richard LaGravanese is in negotiations to adapt the script, Deadline reports.

LaGravanese has written or directed 20 films including The Fisher King, The Mirror Has Two Faces, The Horse Whisperer, and Unbroken. He recently wrote Blood on the Tracks, inspired by Bob Dylan’s album, for Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon) is directing and producing.