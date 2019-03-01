Trump Ordered Top-Secret Security Clearance for Jared Kushner, Troubling Aides, Exposing Ivanka Lie

Donald Trump personally ordered a top-level security clearance for son-in-law Jared Kushner last year, according to a bombshell report in the NYT.

The NYT reports that the move so troubled Chief of Staff John Kelly and then White House Counsel Don McGahn, that they wrote internal memos documenting Trump’s move.

The NYT: “The disclosure of the memos contradicts statements made by the president, who told The New York Times in January in an Oval Office interview that he had no role in his son-in-law receiving his clearance.”

The report also exposes a lie made by Ivanka Trump, who told Abby Huntsman that she and Kushner received no “special treatment” over their security clearances.

Said Ivanka: “Absolutely not. There were anonymous leaks about there being issues. But the president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband’s clearance, zero.”