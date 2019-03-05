Man Whose Head Was Stomped by Gang Among 4 Anti-LGBTQ Attacks at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras: Police

Nicholas Bucknell (above), a gay man from Melbourne, who had his head bashed by a group of people and thought he was going to die, was among four anti-LGBTQ attacks around Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which took place over the weekend.

Bucknell told Australia’s ABC News he was trying to catch an Uber when the attack took place: “A group of about five young people surrounded me all of a sudden… one of them punched me and knocked me onto the ground, they then started stomping on my head.”

“I managed to get away two or three times and each time they ran after me, got me back on the ground and started stomping on my head again,” Bucknell, who was supposed to be marching in the parade, added. “I was thinking ‘this is it’, that I was going to die.”

Said Bucknell: “I would’ve behaved like I probably would in a dangerous foreign city had I known how common these attacks were, I thought Australia was safe and I didn’t think there were these attacks against gay people.”

Police said they are reviewing the other attacks. A spokesman for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras condemned the attacks.