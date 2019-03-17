Trump Melts Down Over SNL Rerun, FOX News Suspension of Judge Jeanine Pirro: ‘The Losers All Want What You Have!’

Donald Trump melted down on Sunday morning after FOX News did not air Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show on Saturday night after the loudmouth litigator’s anti-Muslim remarks aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar.

CNN reports: “Fox did not announce the suspension publicly. The network declined to confirm or deny that Pirro has been suspended. There is no word on whether Pirro’s show will return next week. At the same time, there is no indication that she has been fired from Fox. The source said she has not been fired.”

Tweeted Trump: “Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. ….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. ….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves!

Trump also attacked the late Senator John McCain over the Steele “pee tapes” dossier, tweeting: ‘Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt! So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!’

Trump also suggested there should be a federal investigaition of SNL after NBC aired a re-run of the show on Saturday night with a sketch that imagined what life would be like if Trump had never been elected.

Tweeted Trump: “It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows……….Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA

