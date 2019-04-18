Ben Platt: ‘Don’t Let Your Wonder Turn Into Closure When You Get Older’ — MUSIC VIDEO

Ben Platt offers some advice for the ages on his new single and video “Older”. Don’t have regrets, live in the present, and make that phone call.

Platt told the L.A. Times that the majority of his new album, Sing To Me Instead, is about “the high of meeting someone new and getting completely obsessed, learning you’re not right for someone, breaking up.” The last couple of songs meditate on the perspective one gets on “mortality and family” as a result of having been through relationships.

He told EW: “As the tracks progress, you go back to the beginning of the relationship and see where the complications come from and what was the good and bad and what brought the singer to this place of feeling this addiction so deeply. There’s reveling in the goodness of it and there’s the vindictive break-up of it all; there’s the feeling as it dissolves and trying to hold onto it – all the different stages I created from an amalgam of the relationships I’ve had in my life.”