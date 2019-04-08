The Trailer for Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Just Marched In! — WATCH

The trailer for Beyoncé’s Netflix film Homecoming, with looks at the road to Queen Bey’s legendary 2018 Coachella performance, has arrived. The first black woman to headline the festival, Beyoncé did a 26-song set, including a duet with Jay-Z, a dance with her sister Solange, and a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Wrote the NYT of the performance: “It was rich with history, potently political and visually grand. By turns uproarious, rowdy, and lush. A gobsmacking marvel of choreography and musical direction.”



The film, which debuts on April 17, features footage and interviews about the creation and execution of the performance, which paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities.