Trump Lashes Out at Mueller Report in Nixonian All-Caps Meltdown: ‘I DID NOTHING WRONG’

Donald Trump blew a wheezing gasket on Wednesday morning, tweeting out a Nixonian “I am not a crook” proclamation of his innocence on Twitter.

Tweeted Trump: ‘The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only………..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!’

