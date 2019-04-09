Texas Rangers Players’ Celebration Handshake Involves Grabbing Way More Than Hands: WATCH

Texas Rangers players Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara introduced a new celebration handshake to Major League Baseball on Sunday, but hands weren’t the only thing that was shaken. Gallo had just sent both players in on a home run.

Wrote TMZ: “Weirdly enough … neither player was asked about the secret handshake after the game — but sure seems like this was a planned deal between the two. Unclear if it’ll continue all season … but Gallo is one of the biggest power hitters in the MLB — he blasted 41 homers in 2017 and 40 last year.”