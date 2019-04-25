Towleroad Gay News

Gay Dads Switch Lives with Hetero Couple on ‘Wife Swap’ Tonight: WATCH

Terrell and Jarius Joseph and their two kids, Aria and Ashton, appear on tonight’s episode of Wife Swap. In the episode, Terrell switches places with Nina, a heterosexual woman with a husband named Matt and 8 children.

Said Terrell and Jarius to the website Gays With Kids: “It was tough to face some of the hot-button issues; especially sexual orientation. However, it was a conversation that was needed so we can show the world how it affects us as a community. We understand that growth is sometimes uncomfortable but it is necessary nonetheless. We took this opportunity with great pride because the world needs to see more families like us. Representation really does matter and we hope to inspire others to know that building their own families is possible and that the world is really changing in our favor!”

The show airs at 9 ET tonight on the Paramount Network. Check out the preview: