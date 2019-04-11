Can These Gay Men Become More Than Just Friends? — TRAILER

Looking for something fluffy and sexy to take you away from current events? Just Friends, a Dutch film that’s been making its way through the festival circuit, just got a release on DVD and Amazon Prime video this week.

The film’s synopsis: “On the 10th anniversary of his dad’s death, Joris still tries to come to terms with his father s absence when he meets the free-spirited Yad, who returns back home to his family after living on his own. Although very different, there is an instant spark between the two and they want to be more than just friends , but both have issues with their mothers that threaten to jeopardize their relationship.”

Wrote Frameline: “Refreshingly, the family conflict in this romantic comedy is not that Joris and Yad are gay, but that they are defying family expectations in other ways and must make a new set of choices about how to be themselves. It’s a truly modern tale of queer love.”

Check out a UK trailer from Peccadillo Pictures:

And another from Wolfe Video:

