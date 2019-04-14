Wedding Video of the Day: Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco — WATCH

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who proposed to his boyfriend, candlemaker Char Defrancesco, last year at a Chipotle restaurant after a flash mob did a choreographed dance to Prince’s “Kiss”, married last Saturday in front of a high fashion celeb crowd that included Anna Wintour, Frank Ocean, Bette Midler, Kate Moss, Debbie Harry, Rachel Zoe, and many more. Following a private ceremony, the couple held a reception at The Grill in NYC.

The couple this week shared a charming video about their relationship and vows that was played at the reception.