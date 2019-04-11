Mike Pence Reacts to Remarks from Pete Buttigieg About His Anti-Gay Views: ‘He Knows Better’ — WATCH

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence responded to South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s remarks about sexuality and faith.

Buttigieg told the Victory Fund at a Washington D.C. brunch: “My marriage to Chasten has made me a better man and yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God. … I can tell you, that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade. And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pence’s of the world could understand, that if you have a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

Pence was asked by CNBC’s Joe Kernen if it was fair for Buttigieg “to make you the bogeyman?”

Said Pence: “I worked very closely with Mayor Pete when I was governor of the state of Indiana. We had a great working relationship. He said some things that are critical of my Christian faith and of me personally. He knows better. He knows me.”

“I get it,” Pence added. “They got 19 people running for president on that side in a party that’s sliding off to the left and they’re all competing with one another for how much more liberal they can be.”

Asked if his views have evolved on marriage equality, Pence replied, “The Supreme Court has made their decision. When I was government of Indiana we fully implemented that decision in the law. My Christian values, my family and I have a view of marriage that’s informed by our faith and we stand by that but that doesn’t mean we’re critical of anyone else who has a different point of view.”