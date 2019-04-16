Republican Bill Weld to Challenge Trump for GOP Nomination in 2020

Bill Weld, the Republican former governor of Massachusetts, said on Monday that he’ll challenge Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020.

Said Weld in a statement: “Ours is a nation built on courage, resilience, and independence. In these times of great political strife, when both major parties are entrenched in their ‘win at all cost’ battles, the voices of the American people are being ignored and our nation is suffering. It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag. It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln — equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight.”