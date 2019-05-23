Pete Buttigieg, 23 and Me, Billy Porter, Leslie Jones, Impeachment, Whitney Hologram, Tyler the Creator: HOT LINKS

IS HE WHAT WE FOUGHT FOR?Buttigieg does OUT: “When I started my career in office, it might’ve seemed like it was impossible to be out and elected, at least where I lived. And now it is possible. Seeing how quickly that could change and realizing that I could be a part of changing it is something I’m very conscious of.”

THE PRESSURE. Pelosi getting more pressure from Dems to move forward with impeachment hearings. AOC: “You know, I trust the Speaker is taking a measured approach to ensure that we’re moving everyone forward and, you know, being a Speaker is hard, holding this party together is a difficult task, but I personally think so. I think we have to move forward.”

Pressure grows on Pelosi as more Dems say it's time to begin impeachment inquiry. Schiff, who has been skeptical, says "case gets stronger" the more WH stonewalls. Castro, head of CHC, on impeachment: "I think that's what it's come to." AOC: "We can't be scared of elections." pic.twitter.com/JrX5R7cSFh May 21, 2019

HAND THEM OVER. Federal judge orders Trump accounting firm to hand over financial records to Congress. “In a 41-page opinion, Judge Amit Mehta of the DC District Court dealt a significant blow to the White House as he rejected Trump’s attempt to block the committee’s subpoena, asserting that Congress is well within its authority to investigate the President.”

HELL NO. Whitney Houston’s estate wants her to tour again … as a hologram.

CHINA. Anti-U.S. trade war song goes viral. ‘Perhaps nothing captures the growing anti-U.S. sentiment in China better than a song about the trade war that is going viral in Beijing: “If the perpetrator wants to fight, we will beat him out of his wits.” This privately-produced song has more than 100,000 views on WeChat and is just one of many signs of brewing anti-American sentiment on Chinese social media as trade talks falter.’

LZ GRANDERSON. Democrats, America is ready for a gay president: ‘It makes sense that the millionaires in these spaces would hedge their bets based on the most pragmatic of questions: Can this person win? After all, a person doesn’t get to be a one percenter by making a habit of investing in companies they don’t believe will turn a profit.But I couldn’t ignore the irony of hearing so many blue-state-living/rainbow-flag-adjacent /”love-is-love” liberals in one room dismiss Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the White House largely because he’s gay, even from those within the LGBTQ community.’

SPICE GIRL. Mel B. goes temporarily blind from herpes.

WOMEN IN ALABAMA. SNL’s Leslie Jones has your back.

CHAMPION AWARD. Billy Porter and the cast of Pose accept GLSEN’s award. “The GLSEN Respect Awards were introduced in 2004 by GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth.”

HERITAGE TRAVEL. 23andMe teams up with AirBNB: “23andMe customers will soon be able to click through to their ancestral populations to find Airbnb Homes and Experiences located in their ancestral countries, and Airbnb now has dedicated pages that correspond with 23andMe’s genetic populations.”

VELVET. Adam Lambert opens up about his new album: “I believe in the music so much, I feel like I’ve followed my instincts and my intuition more than I ever have.”

IGOR. Tyler the Creator’s masterful ode to heartbreak: ‘ake your hoodie off, why you hide your face from me?” and “You invited me to breakfast, why the f**k your ex here?” are lyrics on par with such iconic kiss-off albums as Liz Phair’s Exil’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Toy Story 4.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Thiago Felix.