The Official ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer Delivers Royalty, Gay Romance, and More: WATCH

It’s 1927 (“No maid, no nanny and no valet even!”) when we return to Downton Abbey in the upcoming feature film which premieres this September. Much has stayed the same, and there is much happening, including a royal visit and some gay romance.

The film premieres internationally on September 12 and in the U.S. on September 20. Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Cartter, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Robert James-Collier, Brendan Coyle, Matthew Goode and Kevin Doyle are all returning. Spoilers ahead!