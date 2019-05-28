Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Stepfather Sexually Assaulted Her

Ellen DeGeneres reveals that her stepfather sexually assaulted her s a teen, in a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, according to TMZ.

Says DeGeneres: “He told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in [my mother’s] breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine. I’m angry at myself because, you know, I didn’t — I was too weak to stand up to — I was 15 or 16. It’s a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I’m actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that.”

Ellen adds: “We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no. That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there’s so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are. When I see people speaking out, especially now, it angers me when victims aren’t believed, because we just don’t make stuff up. And I like men, but there are so many men that get away with so much. It is just time for us to have a voice. It’s time for us to have power.”