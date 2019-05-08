Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Hold Front Porch Presser About Fake Buttigieg Accuser While Trash is Collected at Curb: WATCH

Right-wing operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who have failed in attempts to smear Pete Buttigieg, Robert Mueller, and Kamala Harris, held a press conference on Wednesday morning at Burkman’s Northern Virginia apartment behind a podium that had been dragged on to the porch. Parts of the press conference couldn’t be heard as garbage men collected the trash on the curb (watch video).

I can’t make this up, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are trying to give this press conference and you can’t hear them because Burkman’s trash is being taken away pic.twitter.com/aaBh3SsTM9 — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) May 8, 2019

The press conference was ostensibly about their failed scheme to smear Mayor Pete Buttigieg with sexual assault allegations.

According to Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer, who attended and tweeted the tragic event, jokers Burkman and Wohl claimed fake Buttigieg accuser Hunter Kelly would be at the press conference, “even though he’s recanted and said Wohl and Burkman made it all up.” Said Sommer: “I asked Kelly whether he’d be here and he responded with a series of 😂emojis.”

Sommer tweeted that Wohl stood at the top of the stairs ‘going through grainy footage of their Buttigieg “accuser” with a Starbucks drink like it’s the Zapruder tape: “Most forced coercion events…do not involve caramel frappucinos.”’

Burkman reportedly gave the Daily Beast until “high noon” on Friday to recant its story about their failed scheme or face a $100 million lawsuit, declared his home to be the “center of 2020” for the whole country, and demanded that 2020 candidates all come to his house and submit to a background check to receive the “Wohl-Burkman Seal of Approval,” Sommer tweeted.

Jacob Wohl is now going through grainy footage of their Buttigieg “accuser” with a Starbucks drink like it’s the Zapruder tape: “Most forced coercion events…do not involve caramel frappucinos.” pic.twitter.com/Jh34oiQhZE — Will Sommer (@willsommer) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Wohl’s fake accuser just released a statement saying he wishes he could be there to see “the embarrassment”. pic.twitter.com/vT7hcsg7MP — Will Sommer (@willsommer) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, fake Buttigieg accuser Hunter Kelly, who revealed the fake Wohl-Burkman scheme after deciding not to take part in it, called them “liars” and “fraudsters” in a statement released on Twitter (above).

Jack Burkman closes by defending the decision to hold the Jacob Wohl press conference in his driveway: “Don’t you like our beautiful street?!” pic.twitter.com/FRUP2aT3ED — Will Sommer (@willsommer) May 8, 2019

Yesterday, the Daily Beast revealed that Wohl had launched a fake protest ahead of this press conference, and once again got caught.

The Daily Beast reported: ‘Wohl and his ally, Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman, have been planning to hold a press conference Wednesday at Burkman’s Northern Virginia house to push a baseless sexual assault smear against Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. But on Monday, Burkman tweeted a link to an Eventbrite event page called the “Protest Against Homophobic Bigots” which he claimed was being used to organize a protest against his press conference with Wohl. “Hundreds of leftist protestors are set to descend on our Wednesday Press conference,” Burkman tweeted,” Burkman tweeted. “We WILL NOT surrender to the mob! We’ve called in extra security to guard our safety and that of our partners in the media.”’

Last week, Wohl and Burkman (under the alias Matt Teller) were caught trying to recruit young men to make false accusations of sexual assault against South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

The revelations came after a post by Kelly titled “Pete Buttigieg Sexually Assaulted Me” appeared on Medium and was later removed. The poorly-written post teased “more to come”…

Wohl (who with Burkman made a well-known failed attempt to smear Robert Mueller with sexual assault allegations, and attempted a birther smear on Kamala Harris) tweeted out the post. That tweet has since been removed.

The Daily Beast reported: ‘The source who spoke to The Daily Beast said Burkman and Wohl made clear that their goal was to kneecap Buttigieg’s momentum in the 2020 presidential race. The man asked to remain anonymous out of a concern that the resulting publicity might imperil his employment, and because he said Wohl and Burkman have a reputation for vindictiveness. But the source provided The Daily Beast with a surreptitious audio recording of the meeting, which corroborates his account. In it, Wohl appears to refer to Buttigieg as a “terminal threat” to President Donald Trump’s reelection next year.’

Kelly later admitted to The Daily Beast that he was part of a scheme when confronted about the attempt to drum up false accusations. Kelly spilled details of the scheme which fell apart after he had second thoughts about taking part.

Wohl and Burkman booked Kelly a flight to Burkman’s home in Baltimore, where they gave him details of the plan, the Daily Beast reported. The plan included a press conference where Kelly would say Buttigieg sexually assaulted him in D.C. though Kelly had never set foot there. Wohl, who created the Twitter and Medium accounts in Kelly’s name and posted to them without his input or permission, also promised to buy him “any house I wanted” for going through with the plan.

Kelly called family to come pick him up and described packing his things before going downstairs and telling the men “I could not do this because that is not the type of person I am.”

Said Kelly: “Jack Burkman may have promised me a lavish lifestyle, but at a price that would cost me the two most important things to me: honesty and integrity. Had I gone forward with this despicable scheme they concocted, I would have lost both of those things and became another one of their useless pawns.”



