Popular adult performer Blake Mitchell revealed that his real name is Lane Rogers over the weekend, and said that’s how he’d now like to be known.

Lane told the website Str8Up that he wanted to make a change into the “truly authentic me” and be himself, “not a character.” Rogers recently ended his exclusivity with Helix Studios and wants to pursue work in non-adult roles.

Today is a good day. pic.twitter.com/rbnTDgJdFa — My Name is Lane (@LaneVRogers) May 26, 2019