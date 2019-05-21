Laura Ingraham Attacks ‘Mild-Mannered Extremist’ Pete Buttigieg After He Called Her Out on Her Own Turf: WATCH

Laura Ingraham came back at Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday night after Buttigieg denounced her remarks about child detention centers on her own turf at a FOX News town hall Sunday night. Ingraham, who Buttigieg criticized for calling cages for migrant children “summer camps”, dubbed Mayor Pete a “mild-mannered extremist.”

Said Ingraham: “Beyond his Boy Scout demeanor and Mayor Pete shtick, Buttigieg is but another creation of a media apparatus desperate to oust Trump. And as I’m sure you saw again and again on the other networks, he showed this unattractive strain last night. But it is hard to patronize and condescend your way to win the nomination. You can’t do it. You got to treat the people like they deserve to be treated.”

“Forget Mayor Pete, maybe we should call him Pope Pete,” she continued. “Because don’t you love how because he attends church, we are supposed to treat him like the be-all and end-all moral authority, or the arbiter or of who is and who is not operating in good faith.”

Ingraham seized on Buttigieg’s remarks on a woman’s right to choose: “So he finds conservative media objectionable, but third-trimester abortions? Well they’re perfectly moral. Well is that an example of good faith. Is that what you actually call that? Good faith toward the unborn, innocent child?”

“I think we need a papal proclamation,” she said, wrapping up the segment. “This eager beaver mayor has perfected the art of mild-mannered extremism.”