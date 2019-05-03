London Gay Men’s Chorus Sings ‘Beautifully Moving’ Tribute to Gay Men Murdered in Soho Nail Bomb Attack 20 Years Ago: WATCH

“Sing if you’re glad to be gay, sing if you’re happy that way!”

The London Gay Men’s Chorus this week sang outside the Admiral Duncan pub in the city’s Soho district to remember the nail bomb attack on April 30, 1999 which killed three people and injured 79 others.

The blast happened at the busy pub in the center of London’s very gay neighborhood at the start of a holiday weekend. Activist Peter Tatchell, spokesman for the gay rights group OutRage!, said at the time: “A lot of gay people saw the Old Compton Street area as a safe haven.They felt able to relax and hold hands without fear of attack. This outrage has destroyed that cosy assumption.”