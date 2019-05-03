Madonna Releases Pride Anthem ‘I Rise’ — WATCH

Madonna released “I Rise”, the second of five tracks to be released before her 14th studio album Madame X is released on June 14. The track was co-written with Starrah and Jason Evigan.

Said Madonna: “I wrote ‘I Rise’ as a way of giving a voice to all marginalized people who feel they don’t have the opportunity to speak their mind. This year is the 50th anniversary of Pride and I hope this song encourages all individuals to be who they are, to speak their minds and to love themselves.”

The song opens with an audio sample from Emma González, survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Says González: “[They say] us kids don’t know what we’re talking about, that we’re too young to understand how the government works. We call BS.”

Expect an official video for this track soon.

Other songs to be released ahead of Madame X are “Crave” featuring Swae Lee and produced by Mike Dean on May 10, “Future” featuring Quavo on May 17, and “Dark Ballet” on June 7.