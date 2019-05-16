NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Becomes 23rd Democrat to Join 2020 Presidential Race: WATCH

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio became the 23rd Democrat to join the 2020 presidential race on Thursday morning, in a three minute video posted to social media.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. de Blasio begins his campaign launch video with what has become the mayor’s tagline this year, as he has flirted with declaring his candidacy. “There’s plenty of money in this country, it’s just in the wrong hands,” he said, before highlighting his accomplishments as mayor and the ways that he has confronted Mr. Trump over immigration and climate change. “I’m a New Yorker, I’ve known Trump’s a bully for a long time,” he said.’

ABC News reports: ‘Earlier this week, de Blasio held an event at Trump Tower in New York to announce that eight of the president’s signature namesake buildings would owe the city $2.1 million per year if the Trump Organization doesn’t make changes to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, in New York City’s version of the Green New Deal, which is set to take effect on Friday. As he took the stage, behind him were protesters holding signs that said “failed mayor” and “worst mayor ever,” as well as his face on the body of Big Bird from “Sesame Street.” When asked if the protests foreshadow what’s to come for a potential bid, the mayor on Monday said: “It means we’re doing something important here in New York City, if all these people who support President Trump are opposing what we’re doing. We must be doing something right.”‘