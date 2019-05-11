Pete Buttigieg Drops the Mic on Trump’s ‘Alfred E. Neuman’ Jab: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg dropped the mic on news that Donald Trump had coined a new nickname for him on Friday. In an interview, Trump referred to Buttigieg as the goofy-grinned mascot of Mad magazine, Alfred E. Neuman.

Said Trump: “Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States.”



Said Buttigieg: “I’ll be honest, I had to google that. I guess it’s a generational thing. I didn’t get the reference. It’s kind of funny I guess, but, uh, he’s also the President of the United States and I’m surprised he’s not spending more time trying to salvage this China deal.”