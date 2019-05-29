Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) Gets Standing Ovation for ‘Courage’ in Calling for Trump’s Impeachment: WATCH

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) got a standing ovation from his hometown crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan after a constituent pointed out his “courage” in being the lone Republican calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Amash also criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: “I read the Mueller report. I’m sure he didn’t read it. He resorted to ad hominem attacks; that’s the kind of ‘leadership’ we now have in Congress.”

Added Amash: “I’m confident that if you read volume two, you will be appalled at much of the conduct. And I was appalled by it. And that’s why I stated what I stated. That’s why I came to that conclusion. We can’t let conduct like that go unchecked.”

The NYT notes that the reception was not all ovation, however: ‘There were voters angry over a perceived lack of loyalty to the party and those appreciative of a politician consistent in his views and votes. Attendees came in “It’s Mueller Time” shirts, a liberal cry of support for the special counsel, and red “Make America Great Again” apparel. For a little over two hours, Mr. Amash fielded question after question about his analysis of the report and his legislative record, jousting with former supporters who lamented his refusal to toe the party line and calling for a respectful dialogue as audience members heckled at long-winded or controversial remarks.’



Rachel Maddow opened her show on Tuesday night with a segment on Amash’s town hall and his recent tweets excoriating Trump.