A Starbucks Cup Had an Accidental Cameo in ‘Game of Thrones’ and Twitter is Drinking It Up May 6, 2019 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment Someone overlooked a Starbucks cup in a shot in Game of Thrones and of course Twitter has a few things to say about it. Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain “Dire cup” #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/icM6bhXkbx— ♉️ (@_alexalexalex) May 6, 2019 Can someone from management explain why Dany has a Starbucks cup #GOT pic.twitter.com/RPPIARpgqT — Ajah (@ajahstarr) May 6, 2019 my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9— zane (@zane) May 6, 2019 Whoopsie lol pic.twitter.com/H25vfbDD6W — Ilhan Omar is braver (@slippish) May 6, 2019 That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ— Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019 Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019 you think daenerys is a soy or almond milk kinda girl when she gets her starbucks fix?— Briggon Snow (@BriggonSnow) May 6, 2019 They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM— Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019 You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019 The fact that there was a Starbucks cup in tonight’s Game of Thrones that no producers or editors noticed throughout multiple cuts merely 1 week after the DP yelled that the show’s not too dark to see is truly *chef’s kiss*— Jen D'Angelo (@jenlikespizza) May 6, 2019 Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019