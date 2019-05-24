Sultan of Brunei Returns Honorary Oxford Degree After Backlash Over Anti-Gay Stoning Law

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, has returned an honorary degree from Oxford University following a petition campaign in the wake of the country’s anti-gay death by stoning law.

Openly reports: “Nearly 120,000 people had signed a petition by April calling on Oxford University to rescind the honorary law degree awarded in 1993 to the sultan, the world’s second-longest reigning monarch and prime minister of the oil-rich country. Oxford University said the sultan had decided to hand back the honorary degree on May 6, while it was reviewing its decision to award it. News of the decision was made public on Thursday.”